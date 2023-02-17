Chaos In Mile 12, Lagos As Riot Breaks-Out Over Scarcity Of New Naira Notes

Chaos in Mile 12, Lagos as hoodlums riot over scarcity of new Naira notes

There was unrest in Mile 12, Lagos State as hoodlums ri%ted over the scarcity of new Naira notes.

In Mile 12, Lagos state, hoodlums have started rioting because there aren’t enough new Naira notes in circulation. On the Mile 12 road, the hoodlums were spotted telling drivers to turn around as they gathered to launch their demonstration.

Makesense Media reports gathered that, The burning of tires on the road, however, has generated tension in the region, and people were spotted fleeing for their lives. As everyone attempts to reach safety, traffic is backed up along the route as a result.

