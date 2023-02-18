Chelsea Vs Southampton 0 – 1 – (Live)

Ahapless Chelsea side will be taking on bottom-placed Southampton on Saturday. The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Southampton will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. In their first-leg meeting, the Saints had claimed a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Both Chelsea and Southampton will now look to grab the full three points from the game to return to winning ways. Chelsea have so far managed to clinch just a win in the New Year. Graham Potter’s men have been winless in their last four games across all competitions. After claiming 31 points from 22 matches, the Blues currently find themselves at 10th spot in the Premier League standings.





