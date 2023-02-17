Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Endorses Peter Obi (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1gMzJiDvqc

Veteran writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has endorsed Peter Obi.

With her global influence, you can imagine what this means for the candidacy of Peter Obi.

