Church Of England Votes In Favour Of Blessings For Same-Sex Unions (Pics)

WHAT A WORLD ! : Congregants weep and hug each other in celebration as Church of England endorses plans to let priests bless gay couples in historic move following emotional eight-hour debate

Congregants wept and hugged each other as the Church of England voted in favour of a motion to offer blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages today.

The decision came after a marathon emotional near-eight hour debate across two days ended in a vote for the motion – which did not seek to change the position on gay marriage, meaning same-sex couples are still unable to marry in church.

But this approval is a landmark moment for LGBT issues within the Church, which have set deep divides amongst the Anglican congregation for four decades.

Same-sex couples may now attend Anglican churches after a legal marriage ceremony for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing.

Immediately before the vote in the Synod, a minute of silence was observed followed by a prayer said by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The motion had been brought by the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, and was the result of six years of work on questions of identity, sexuality, relationships and marriage known as Living In Love And Faith.

This momentous decision marks a compromise that the Church of England has made to ensure the unity of the Anglican Communion, and prevent the splintering of traditionalists from the church.

LGBT issues have set deep divisions in the Church for four decades, but the Church has maintained his stance of prohibiting marriage for homosexual couples, despite the 2013 legislation for same-sex marriage.

Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, described the vote in favour of the motion as a ‘moment of hope for the Church’.

Dame Sarah, who led the debate and chairs the group which oversaw the development of the proposals, said: ‘I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others.

‘As Archbishops, we are committed to respecting the conscience of those for whom this goes too far and to ensure that they have all the reassurances they need in order to maintain the unity of the church as this conversation continues.

‘We hope that today’s thoughtful, prayerful debate marks a new beginning for the Church as we seek a way forward, listening to each other and most of all to God.

‘Above all we continue to pray, as Jesus himself prayed, for the unity of his church and that we would love one another.’

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby had fought back tears last night as he rebuked ‘outsiders’ trying to force the Church of England to change its teaching.

At a debate last night, members had rejected 16 attempts to change the proposal to offer blessings for same-sex couples.

The Synod eventually voted in favour of a motion to offer blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages today.

An emotional Most Rev Justin Welby – who backed blessings for gay couples- criticised politicians who wanted to force through the church’s acceptance of gay marriage.

It is my prayer that what has been agreed today will represent a step forward for all of us within the Church, including LGBTQI+ people, as we remain committed to walking together.

‘We have always said we will listen carefully to Synod, so over the next few months so we will reflect on everything which has been said and prepare new pastoral guidance for the Church on matters of sexuality and marriage.

‘We will also refine the texts of prayers of love and faith.’

In a joint statement, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said it had been a ‘long road to get us to this point’.

They said: ‘For the first time, the Church of England will publicly, unreservedly and joyfully welcome same-sex couples in church.

‘The Church continues to have deep differences on these questions which go to the heart of our human identity.

