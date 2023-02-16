Commercial Banks In Benin City Destroyed

Yesterday morning alot of resident in Benin rush down to deposit their old naira note in their banks but those money were rejected this spark up anger which lead to violence later became uncontrolled, three life were lost 90 percent of commercial bank in Benin were destroy. In swift reaction from Edo state government instead of blaming CBN decided to turn it into political argument by blaming oshiomhole and APC.

