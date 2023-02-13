Coup Scare: I Regret My Action, Will Be Careful In Future, Says Fani-Kayode

The Director of new media of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council (APC PCC), Mr Femi Fani-Kayode says he regrets raising the alarm over the fear of an impending coup d’ etat in the country.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Abuja after he was grilled by the department of state security services (DSS) for five hours, he admitted that he should have been circumspect before going public on the issue.

He added: “Sometimes when in the war front because we are in a war presently on the political front. While experiencing such war there is the fog of war where we say either the right things or the wrong things. Nobody is infallible. But the truth is when it comes to the issue of national security, we have to be careful.”

Acknowledging that the coup alarm raised shock waves across the polity, he explained that his action was aimed at drawing the attention of security agencies to be on top of the situation if there was any iota of truth on the matter.

