Court Of Appeal Sacks Greg Ibe As APGA Governorship Candidate In Abia

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has no governorship candidate for the 2023 election in Abia State, ABN TV reports.

A unanimous verdict of a three-member panel of justices read by Justice Stephen Adah on Wednesday ruled that the failure of the party to conduct a valid primary within the time set by law robbed it of the opportunity to participate in the elections.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had in December 2022 nullified the May 29, 2022 primary of APGA in Abia on the grounds of irregularities in the conduct.

The court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako then ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days.

The primary has been marred by controversy with Prof Greg Ibe, Etigwe Uwa and Chikwe Udensi all laying claims to the governorship ticket.

