Datti Baba-Ahmed Visits The Palace Of Obi Of Onitsha (Pictures)

The incoming Vice President of Nigeria Sen Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed paid a courtesy visit to Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe at his palace in Onitsha Anambra State !!! Total acceptance
Related Posts
- Pictures From APC Rally For Tinubu And Bargo In Munya LG, Niger State
- 2023 Election: I Will Respect Rule Of Law If Elected – Peter Obi
- We Will Vote For Equity, Fairness – Seyi Makinde To Tinubu (Video)
- APC Chieftains Defect With Members To PDP In Ondo South
- Ekiti To Establish Customary Court Of Appeal In All Its Judicial Divisions