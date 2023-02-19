David Lyon Buys Bayelsa APC Guber Nomination Form

Former Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, has become the first aspirant to pay N50m to procure the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress.

This is even as the supporters of the Bayelsa politician urged the leadership of the party to grant him the right of first refusal in appreciation of his past success at the poll before pitting him against other aspirants to fight for the sole ticket.

The development is coming three years after Lyon and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, were sacked by the Supreme Court on February 13.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Supreme Court verdict distressing but can’t be rejected – Lyon

The judgment followed an appeal that was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhruojakpo.

Addressing journalists after his supporters came to pick up his forms at the party secretariat in Abuja on Friday, the pioneer Secretary of the APC Bayelsa State, Merlin Daniel, disclosed that it was unfortunate that the Bayelsa businessman was denied the opportunity of rescuing the state as governor.

The APC had announced that the governorship primary election holds on Monday, April 10 while the Congress to ratify the results of Imo and Bayelsa governorship primaries takes place on April 11.https://punchng.com/david-lyon-buys-bayelsa-apcs-n50m-nomination-form/?amp