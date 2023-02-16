Declare A State Of Emmergency In Rivers, Remove Wike As Governor – Daniel Bwala

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has told the Federal Government to remove the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike before the 2023 general elections commence.

Bwala, who spoke Wednesday on Arise TV, said the only solution to the unending crisis in the PDP in the state is the removal of the state governor, adding that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency in Rivers.

Bwala said that Wike’s antics may deter free and fair conduct of the forthcoming elections in the state.

He said, “If the chief executive officer of the state cannot allow a free and fair conduct, then the proper thing to do is to declare a state of emergency, remove him and conduct election there and this wouldn’t be new in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Bwala said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win the presidential election even in Rivers State, adding the PDP cancelled its presidential rally in the state is to “avoid bloodshed.”

He added that Atiku, when he wins the elections, will go to Rivers State to celebrate with its people.

Bwala further stated that the state had leaders who would ensure Atiku wins. Mentioning the party’s former National Chairman, Uche Secondus, as “people that matter to deliver votes,” Bwala noted that such leaders had consistently delivered votes for Atiku when he ran in the past adding that “they are the ground soldiers who know the people at the base.”

The Rivers State Governor, Wike along with four other PDP governors; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Samuel Ortom, Benue; and Seyi Makinde, Oyo State, have consistently demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a prerequisite to supporting Atiku in the forthcoming polls, stating that the national chairman and the presidential candidate should not be from one region of the country, which in this case is the North.

