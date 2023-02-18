Deji Adeyanju Shares Throwback Picture Of El-Rufai Disobeying Court Order

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1626693006538559495?t=HgvOsKO5JDgScw2m_33REw&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy