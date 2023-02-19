EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s House

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports circulating social media that its operatives raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate…

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports circulating social media that its operatives raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and recovered N400billion.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission.

According to online reports, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered EFCC to raid Tinubu’s house and N400billion of the new naira notes were recovered in his underground house.

But the anti-corruption agency in the statement titled ‘EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home’, said no such operation was carried out by its operatives.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” the statement read.

https://dailytrust.com/efcc-speaks-on-alleged-n400bn-recovered-from-tinubus-house/