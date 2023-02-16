Ekiti To Establish Customary Court Of Appeal In All Its Judicial Divisions

… As Oyebanji reassures judiciary of conducive working environment

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has restated his commitment to the welfare of the Judiciary even as he unfolded plans by his administration to establish befitting Customary Court of Appeal in all Judicial Divisions of the state.

The Governor, who stated this in Ado- Ekiti on Thursday during an inspection of the construction work at the Customary Court of Appeal complex at the Oke-Ori Omi area of Ado-Ekiti, assured the Judiciary that his administration will continue to provide conducive working environment for all judicial workers in the state.

While appreciating the National Judiciary Commission for the establishment of Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal, Governor Oyebanji said his administration will further expand the scope of administration of Justice in the state.

The Governor who said he was satisfied with the quality of work at the complex, said his visit to the project site was an attestation to the fact that he holds the judiciary in high esteem and would continue to ensure their welfare at all levels.

Governor Oyebanji, in an interview with journalists after the inspection, commended the competence of the judiciary at discharging their duty of dispensing justice without fear or favour, stressing that he would go all out to make them comfortable.

According to the Governor, “One of my promises to the judiciary is that we are going to ensure that we provide a conducive working environment that befits their status. And this is the standard we are setting in Ekiti State. Once this one is done, we intend to replicate this in other judicial divisions in the state. Coming here personally, attest to my commitment to my promise to the judiciary workers in the state, they are in for very good time.”

The Governor, who was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser on Special Projects, Arc Tope Oguneye; Special Adviser on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mr Niyi Adebayo; and Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr Yinka Oyebode; was received by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Titilola Olaolorun and Deputy Chief Registrar, Mr Alex Oluwasola.

Also speaking with journalists during the inspection, Arc Ogunleye gave assurance that the projects would be completed according to specifications and within a short time, adding that the agenda of the Biodun Oyebanji administration is to ensure that all projects are delivered timely and with quality assurance.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02YzgySER8UsvsJ3RPqkqvtmXWPMi75F6emEPxihXywLGAQPG2baCCZvfRekGdg3vol&id=100069437032705&mibextid=Nif5oz