El-Rufai And The Other Governors Have Committed Treason – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and some Governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) states of indulging in treasonable acts.

Datti in a Press Conference in Abuja said actions must be taken against governors who defied President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the withdrawal of old Naira notes.

According to him, it was treasonable for the governors to ask citizens to continue transactions with old notes, adding that such a move was against the spirit of the 1999 constitution.

The LP VP candidate also disclosed that the constitution empowers the President to direct for a change in local currency, noting that the move was aimed at correcting certain economic issues.

He also criticized the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for “advising Buhari to make a national broadcast on a matter still in court”.

Datti described the broadcast as “a classical failure in leadership.”

https://independent.ng/breaking-naira-swap-el-rufai-apc-govs-stance-treasonable-datti-baba-ahmed/