Elections: Choose Between Tinubu, Obi, Ezeife Tells Nigerians

Elections: Choose between Obi, Tinubu, Ezeife tells Nigerians

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has told Nigerians to chose between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming polls.

Ezeife canvassed for support of the presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria, saying it is in the interest of peace and inclusivity.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the elder statesman said this on Monday in Abuja at the Obi-Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of a book, “Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency.”

Urging Nigerians to reject the idea of voting for a candidate of the northern origin, Ezeife, however, said Nigerians should jettison what he described as “bullion van politics” which he attributed to the PDP and the APC.

“We want a system that works. We want Nigeria to work from now henceforth. Bullion Van Politics, Enough is enough. We don’t want Bullion Van Politics, which enables politicians to buy votes and do what they like for the next four years.

“I’ve been saying that people should take money from politicians because it’s their money stolen from them. Bullion Van Politics being PDP and APC must come to end. Today, any northern politician who says he wants to be president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive.

“When you embrace injustice and shun inclusiveness, you don’t want Nigeria to survive. Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso are from the North while Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu are from the South. The Yoruba has been president and vice president but the Igbo has not had the opportunity.

“The truth must be told. Only southern candidates are qualified by the decision of Nigerians to contest. We have Tinubu and Peter Obi. The choice is between Tinubu and Peter Obi.”

Explaining the motivation behind the book, the author, Kleisaint Ako, noted that there was need to help Nigerians make informed choices that would remove the country from its current difficulties.

”Every effort geared at advancing the political fortunes of the entity called Nigeria is the task of every patriotic Nigerian who looks forward to seeing this country overcome its self-inflicted problems. This work is part of the funding tools for the Peter Obi presidency.”

https://punchng.com/elections-choose-between-obi-tinubu-ezeife-tells-nigerians/