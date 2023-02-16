Emefiele Arrives Villa, Urges Compliance To Buhari’s Directive

The President of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, said he had met with the leadership of at least 15 commercial banks since the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), announced his latest directive on the new Naira policy.

Emefiele’s visit comes hours after the President, in a televised message, announced that only the old N200 note will remain a legal tender until April 10, 2023.

The CBN Governor was at the State House, Abuja, for a separate assignment (not with the President).

He said the meeting with the bank executives earlier on Thursday was to ensure an ample supply of the old N200 notes to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

