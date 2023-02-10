‘Emergency Holy Man’ – Deji Adeyanju Reacts To Obi Attending PFN Meeting (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Desperate to be Church candidate in the election. Using every religious tool to campaign. He goes to every Christian gathering in the country because of election. He is at the PFN event in Bayelsa. Emergency holy man who as governor was a Catholic Church supremacist.
https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1623677850355204099?t=y-J4pG-kalf_3adz1LZPIA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy