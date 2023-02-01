Enzo Fernandez Undergoing Medical Ahead Of Move To Chelsea

The January transfer window closes at 11 p.m. in England, and Enzo Fernandez is currently having a medical in Lisbon prior to his proposed Premier League-record transfer from Benfica to Chelsea. The Blues have also made attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Amadou Onana from Everton this month.

The midfielder is at Lisbon’s Hospital of Light, according to Portuguese broadcaster SIC, who was speaking to Sky Sports News. Chelsea is rushing to complete the £105 million deal before Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Chelsea has informed Benfica that they are willing to meet Fernandez’s £105 million (€120 million) release clause, and club executives are reportedly in Lisbon working to finalize a deal.

The World Cup winner from Argentina has once more told Benfica that he wants to sign with Chelsea before the transfer market closes.

Chelsea prefers to break up the payments into installments because paying everything at once violates financial fair play and tax laws.

“Fernandez’s qualities make it obvious how he can assist. Even though his first season with Benfica is only halfway over, he already has the second-most assists in the Primeira Liga and has set up 30 chances for his teammates, some of which are particularly eye-catching, with perhaps the best of the bunch being a stunning pinpoint set-up for Goncalo Ramos against Sporting earlier this month.

“Before deciding to come to Lisbon last summer, Manchester City and Real Madrid were interested in signing him from his hometown club River Plate due to his playmaking potential.

No player in the Portuguese top division has made more passes than the Argentine, and if he succeeds in taking Jorginho’s spot at Stamford Bridge, he will also add something special there because he leads the league in passes made in the final third.

He would also be a better option if Chelsea were to play with a midfield two. At Benfica, Fernandez has already assumed accountability when the ball is not in play by stepping into an anchorman position when needed. Despite his significant contribution further up the field, only 10 players in the division have won the ball back more in the middle third than he has. He has been one of the league’s top midfielders.

