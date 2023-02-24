Europa League: Manchester United Vs Barcelona 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Manchester United have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their Europa League play-off second-leg tie with Barcelona on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a doubt for the upcoming game against Barcelona and also their Carabao Cup final with Newcastle United next weekend due to a knee injury.

Maguire was not included in Man United’s Premier League squad against Leicester City on Sunday as Victor Lindelof was named on the starting lineup.

Confirming Maguire’s absence against Leicester City, Man United boss, Erik ten Hag said before kick-off on Sunday that the England centre-back has sustained a knee injury and is a doubt for upcoming games against Barcelona and Newcastle.

“Harry [Maguire] is injured and you have to keep everyone fresh,” Ten Hag said.

“But also look at your opponent tactical-wise and what can you do, where can you beat them?