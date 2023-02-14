FAAN Officials Beat Female Passenger Till She Fainted For Recording Harassment

FAAN officials beat female passenger till she passed out for recording Abuja airport harassment

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on Monday, officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) attacked a female traveller and pummelled her until she passed out because she was attempting to document yet another case of harassment, according to information obtained by Peoples Gazette.

Christiana Ebun, with Ibom Air ticket QI0313 and seat number 17A, was scheduled to depart Abuja to Lagos on a 7:00 a.m. flight and was waiting to board when she sighted some rogue FAAN officials assaulting a lady.

Ms Ebun pulled out her phone to record the assault, drawing the attention of the FAAN officials, who then pounced on her and beat her to a bloody pulp, according to persons acquainted with the incident.

The beatings did not stop until Ms Ebun eventually lost consciousness, and her body was dragged out of public view. An official identified as I.E. Odoh was among the officers who hauled her out.

Although she regained consciousness, her body was covered with bruises from the assault.

When contacted, FAAN spokesperson Hope-Ivbaise Faithful said the matter would be investigated and promised to furnish The Gazette with her findings.

Ibom Air did not immediately return requests seeking comments on the matter.

