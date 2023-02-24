FG Orders Total Closure Of Land Borders For Elections

Nigerian government has ordered total closure of all her land borders ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

In the statement signed by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Akuneme Jere said that all land borders were to be effectively closed from 12 midnight on Saturday to 12 midnight on Sunday Feb. 26.

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” he said.https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/02/23/nigerian-govt-orders-total-closure-of-land-borders-for-elections/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter