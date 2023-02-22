Five Opposition Parties Endorse Tinubu In Oyo

Five opposition political parties in Oyo State have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as their preferred candidate in this Saturday’s general election.

The parties are Action Alliance; African Action Congress; Action Peoples Party and Booth Party.

This decision was taken by their respective gubernatorial candidates at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday, while the Young Peoples Party State Chairman, Adedeji Adeyemi, who spoke on phone to newsmen was represented by his vice, Adesola Adedeji.

The gubernatorial candidate of the AAC, Okedara said, “I am giving my support to Tinubu and I have directed my people, our supporters to vote en masse for Tinubu on Saturday because he shares our manifestos in terms of infrastructures, youth empowerment, education, health care delivery and security for all Nigerians.

“The APC leaders have reviewed my manifestos online and they expressed willingness to adopt them in line with the APC agenda to transform Nigeria, so we are voting Tinubu and Kashim Shettima ticket on Saturday.”

The Booth party governorship candidate, Okunade said he had directed his followers as well to support Tinubu.

“Bola Tinubu has fought tirelessly to sustain democracy in Nigeria and that made him be the most appropriate for the presidency because he would enhance constitutional democracy and rule of law,” he said.

In his contribution, the gubernatorial candidate of APP, Ayandoye said, “I am a pure Yorubaman and this contest is what Yorubas want because it is our turn.

“Our support for Tinubu is beyond political party thing and I cannot support any other candidate than Tinubu because of his verifiable records of achievements.

“I am urging thousands of my supporters to adopt Tinubu and vote massively for him on Saturday.” He added.

Also speaking, the AA gubernatorial candidate, Ajekiiigbe said his party decided to support Tinubu because of his antecedents in Lagos as governor.

“I am urging all our supporters to vote for Tinubu to become the President-elect of Nigeria by February 25th, this weekend.”[/i]

https://punchng.com/five-opposition-parties-endorse-tinubu-in-oyo/