Gaffe: ‘PDP Has Brought Us Shame’ – PDP Chairman Says At Kano Rally (Video)

“Atiku – PDP has brought us shame in Nigeria 🇳🇬 and we will not allow them in power.”

~ PDP Chairman – Kano State Rally

You heard it from the horses mouth.

Vote out PDP anywhere you see

‘PDP has brought us shame’ — Ayu slips up at Kano rally

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, made an error while speaking at the party’s campaign rally in Kano state.

The rally was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state.

While speaking on the reasons the people of the state should not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayu said: “PDP has brought us shame”, but after a few seconds, he corrected himself and said “APC”.

“They are full of lies. They have nothing to offer the ‘talakas’ (poor) in Nigeria. We will come back. Our president, Atiku Abubakar, who you will vote to power in the next few weeks, we will rally around him. We will discuss our policies, and we will see where it is affecting you. We will make sure we implement a successful policy that will bring back Nigeria to its glory,” Ayu said.

“We are supposed to be the leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world, we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame and we will not continue to retain them in power… APC.

“Vote for PDP from top to bottom, from bottom to top; Atiku Abubakar as president.”

Ayu’s gaffe is the latest in a string of slip-ups by presidential candidates.

On December 13, 2022, the PDP presidential candidate, while speaking at the party’s campaign rally in Plateau state, begged the people of the state to “ensure that you vote for A… I mean PDP this time around”.

Weeks before, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had said: “God bless PD…APC”.

