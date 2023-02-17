Giving People Their Dues!

In our weekly review of the book, “The Islamic Etiquettes of Using the Telephone”, we next today review Chapter 10 of the book.

Chapter 10 of the book focuses on the importance of respecting people and treating them according to their status in society. This includes having good manners when speaking on the phone, particularly with scholars of the religion. The chapter emphasizes the importance of showing respect to elders, being merciful to the young, and giving scholars their right. It also notes that non-believers should be treated with manners specifically for them.

When speaking on the phone, it is important to show good manners and to be respectful of the person you are speaking to. This means avoiding distractions and background noise, as well as not allowing familiarity to lead to unprofessional behavior. By upholding your honor and showing respect to others, you can build better relationships and maintain a positive reputation.

The chapter emphasizes the need to uphold one’s honor and not behave in a base manner, even when speaking with friends or those with whom one is familiar on phone.

Here are some lessons that can be drawn from Chapter 10 “Giving the People their Due”:

Good manners are essential when speaking to people, especially those who are older, have a higher status, or are scholars of religion.

It is important to put people on their level, showing respect to elders, having mercy on the young, and giving scholars their due rights.

People in Islam are of different levels, and their manners should be adjusted accordingly.

Non-believers also have manners specific to them, and these should be observed as well.

It is important to possess the honour of a Muslim without being proud, repelling people, or oppressing them, in accordance with what the shari’ah requires.

Give people the benefit of the doubt when their behaviour seems unusual, and be amiable if there is evidence of avoidance.

Show good manners and avoid behaving in a base manner, even with people you are familiar with, as these manners could become things that you are known for doing.