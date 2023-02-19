Governor Abiodun Shares Old Naira Notes To Supporters (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtRcNPYS51k&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

Gov. Abiodun distributes old notes to supporters amidst allegations of storing invalid N500, N1000 for election

The governor and his colleagues opposition to the FG directive on the policy is said to be because they had stocked up old notes to induce voters during the general election.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has begun the distribution of old naira notes to his supporters in Ogun State, in an effort to garner more public support for the fast-approaching general election, amidst allegations that he and other politicians had stocked up notes to induce voters.

In a video seen by Peoples Gazette on Sunday, agents of Mr Abiodun could be seen sharing the old notes in envelopes branded with the governor’s picture, convincing the supporters that the notes remain legal tenders contrary to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy.

“These notes remain legal tender, the governor will come back for an enforcement if banks reject them,” his agent told supporters who tried to protest the validity of the notes.

Mr Abiodun alongside his Lagos and Kaduna counterparts and several other state governors have maintained an undaunting opposition to the directive of the presidency and the CBN on the validity of old notes.

The governors have insisted that the old notes should remain legal tender until the Supreme Court makes a definitive pronouncement on the matter which was earlier adjourned to February 22.

The 10 governors who oppose the president’s directive also approached the apex court over the weekend, seeking to obtain a pronouncement that President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN’s insistence on taking the N1000 and N500 notes out of circulation violate an earlier ruling of the court ordering all parties to maintain status quo.

Political analysts are not united in their perspectives of the situation. While some see the most recent suit against the federal government and the CBN as putting democracy to test, others see it as sheer political selfishness, accusing Governor Abiodun and his colleagues of seeking a free reign of political lawlessness and electoral malpractices during the elections.

The APC governors challenging the federal government have been accused of opposing the CBN policy so as to be able to spend the cash they already have stored for the purpose of influencing the election.

Dear @officialEFCC Good afternoon, Gov Dapo Abiodun is sharing the old 1000 naira and 500 that has already been banned by federal government to it’s citizens to deposit in the bank !!!

Amidst the Naira Crisis Dapo Abiodun is going about to buy relevance and segregating himself from APC 😂 as if he is not part of the system that failed,

Baba Gave out old naira notes he don keep for house make citizens go dey struggle am out with Banks😂whala

Asiri ti n tu🤣

