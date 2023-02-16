Governor Adeleke Creates Imole Youth Corps, Dissolves O-YES In Osun State

Governor Adeleke Creates Imole Youth Corps, Dissolves O-YES

– Free Application form available from February 17th, 2023.

The Government of Osun State has dissolved the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O-YES), creating the Imole Youth Corps.

In a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the State Government said the decision was taken to reposition the Youth empowerment programme inherited from the previous government for effective functionality, sustainability and dignity of labour.

“In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in ensuring meaningful and proper youth Engagement in the state, a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

“Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 LGs including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023.”, the statement noted.

Signed:

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Executive Governor