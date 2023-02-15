Greenwood Will Not Play For Man United This Season – Investigation

Despite being cleared of charges, Mason Greenwood will not feature for Manchester United this season due to ongoing internal investigations by the club.

Greenwood earlier this month had all charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control against him dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The English international was likely to recommence his Career under Erik Ten Hag, but he will still be on pause for another season.

The forward is told to be on stand-by till United’s investigations are completed, which will decide his future at the club.

The Crown Prosecution Service had given him a go-ahead to continue his career but the Red Devils are taking cautious investigations.

There is no given time as to when the investigations will be over it could take several more months beyond the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old is yet to be in training despite being paid £ 100,000 per week and his contract valid until 2025.

VANGUARD