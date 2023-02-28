Halt Collation Of Presidential Poll Results It Violates The Law – CUPP

Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should halt the collation of presidential election results.

There have been concerns over the non-functionality of the

bimodal voter verification system (BVAS) and missing results on the INEC result viewing portal, among others.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ugochinyere, a member-elect of the house of representatives, said the exercise violates section 64(4) of the electoral act.

He said this has made the “presidential collation exercise so far unconstitutional and an invitation to anarchy”.

“The ongoing collation of presidential election results are

unconstitutional and a possible invitation to the anarchy

that must be averted now by immediate halt,” Ugochinyere

said.

“As a constitutional lawyer, foremost advocate for credible

election and spokesman of CUPP, I have come to the

conclusion to advise that in the national interest that

collation of presidential election results be halted in view

of compromise and violation of provision of section 64(4)

of the electoral act.

“Clearly, the results being collated were not transmitted

directly from the polling units but cooked by rouge governors who were the same elements behind the Omuma magic compromise of the voters register and should be stopped before this illegal throws Nigeria into national confusion.”

On Wednesday, former president Olusegun Obasanjo said

elections that have been marred with irregularities should

be rescheduled.

https://www.thecable.ng/cupp-spokesperson-to-inec-halt-collation-of-presidential-poll-results-it-violates-the-law/amp