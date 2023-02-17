How Do You Know When It’s Time To Move On?

So from the beginning the relationship was perfect,he was the best ,normally he’s not my type of guy,but he was there for me when I was at a low point in my life,we started as friends, then feelings developed, and he was the absolute best,no guy has ever treated me like that

So he asked for my hand in marriage, normally I am a pessimist, I expect the worst,create different scenarios in my head and how I would react when it happens and stuffs

So when he talked about the marriage stuff , I started thinking about what would go wrong (because he’s kind of boring ,not spontaneous and not wild a lil bit),so I started thinking if the marriage would be boring and if I won’t get tired of him as he’s not my usual type of guy

so I sent a message to someone asking for advice ,then mistakenly he saw it and it turned to yam pepper scatter scatter sha

I begged him ,he really cried that I have been stringing him along ,which is not so,I do love him a lot

I begged him sha and we continued the relationship, but the relationship has changed a lot,he’s not even asking for my hand in marriage again

I’m the one pestering him

and when I threaten him with break up ,he begs me not to,that he’s just taking his time with me

This issue happened 2yrs ago o,how long is it going to take

I just feel I should break up with him,but can’t seem to let him go

Is it some kind of pay back?

And I am not getting any younger