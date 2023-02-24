‘How I Was Scammed Of N100k Yesterday’

So I have been trying to sell off my old watches which I have been advertising here and on jiji. I been able to sell two of the watches and two smartbands, and all the payments were via transfer.

This guy called me yesterday that he saw my ad on jiji and wanted to buy my Galaxy Watch 3 for his son. We bargained 100k. He said he was in the office and would call me once he’s done.

After about an hour, he called that he’s on his way to Lugbe shoprite in Abuja (I stay around there).

When he got to shoprite, he described he’s car, and they were three guys in the car. The guy I have been talking with was sitting at the back. He said I should come inside.

The guy inspected the watch, and confirmed everything was fine. He said he has transferred my money, and then showed me his phone that he has been debited. I wasn’t even concerned about the debit alert, I’m very aware of fake alert.

Based on trust, I just told him he could go with the watch while I expect my credit alert (based on network, I dont know if it will take 24hrs or more).

He told me thank you and left, and that was the end.

From there I went to get fuel, I stayed 30 minutes at the filling station, no alert. I started calling this thief and he didn’t pick.

I have called him over 50 times with my both lines, but the shameless he-goat refused picking my calls, instead he switched off the phone. I realised I have been scammed, I deleted his number so I’m not tempted to call him again. The last thing I want now is distraction. If 100k makes him happy so be it.

I feel very angry because I allowed him go based on trust. I thought I was dealing with a gentle man.

Moreover this month has been very tough for me, Amazon out of the blues closed my associates account for a mistake I made in 2020, and withheld my $1400.

I now realise why the driver of the bus I took while coming back to Abuja turned to a mad man at lokoja simply because 6hrs later the transfer I did to him has not reflected on his account. He said before we continue our journey to Abuja, I must pay him his money in cash. I was forced to withdraw 20k from POS at 3k charge. He eventually saw the alert by 7pm after we arrived Abuja, and I was given back my cash.

Henceforth, I no see alert for my phone with all the marks from my bank, no deal.

Be warned, some Nigerians can be so daft. I couldn’t understand why a grown ass man will be so useless.