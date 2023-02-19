At the very heat of the new naira note policy by the PMB administration. How much of this old naira note do you still have with you and don’t even know what to do with it as no merchant is ready to collect it from u
As for me I have #4000 with me and is really telling on me. I will like to hear from u guys, how much do u have and how are people in ur area reacting to these monies
How Much Of Old Naira Note Is With You?
