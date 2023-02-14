How To Deposit Old ₦‎1000, ₦‎500 And ₦‎200 Notes At The CBN

GUIDELINES TO DEPOSIT OLD NGN1000, NGN500 AND NGN200 NOTES AT THE CBN

• Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program.

You will not be issued new notes In exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement.

This process may take up to 4 weeks.

• If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes

• Third party deposits are not allowed, The account information provided must be that of the depositor.

• Members of the public are required to complete an online application form and generate a reference number before coming to the CON.

Where a customer did not pre-fill their form, he/she will be given the opportunity to fill the form at the Branch.

• The Cash Deposit Window Is open to the public from February 15 — 17, 2023 between 9am to 2pm daily.

REQUIREMENTS

1. Reference cede generated from completed online application form fill on CBN Portal.

2 An active Deposit money Bank account e.g. Access, Zenith, GT, Keystone Banks.

3. A bank Verification Number (BVN)

4. A valid Federal Government issued identity card (NIN, Driver’s License, Voters Card, International Passport).

