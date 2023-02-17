How To Deposit Old 500 And 1,000 Naira Notes Into Your Bank

1. Visit CBN website https://www.cbn.gov.ng/

2. Click on link to to generate receipt
https://crs.cbn.gov.ng/

3. Get started https://crs.cbn.gov.ng/get-started

Select new depositor , or if you have been
through the process before, track the
movement of your deposited funds

4. Fill out the relevant information and click on
generate reference number.

https://crs.cbn.gov.ng/get-started/new

5. Print out the generated Reference to and take
to selected banks that accepts deposits not
exceeding ₦500,000

