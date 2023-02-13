I Am With Tinubu 100% – Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged residents of Gombe State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party, adding that they ignore alleged propaganda about his support for another candidate.

Buhari, made the clarification on Monday in Pantami stadium, Gombe, while addressing a mammoth crowd when the presidential campaign council visited in a bid to canvass for support ahead of the general election in the state.

The Director-General of APC presidential campaign council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, disclosed that the president was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, at the event.

Buhari warned party faithful not to be deceived that he is fully supporting Tinubu’s presidency, saying that he would provide more dividends of democracy.

According to Buhari, his regime has approved over 65 per cent of projects in Gombe State, adding that Tinubu would ensure the gainful exploration of the Kolmani oil field in the state.

He said, “I want to remind you of the Federal Government approved projects in Gombe which are over 60 – 65 per cent; from taking over of Gombe Airport, to deliberate interventions in agriculture.

People should reciprocate the support by voting APC.

“I’m fully with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 per cent. Don’t listen to lies.”

The President lauded the governor’s developmental strides, especially the industrial hub which was christened Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, noting that it would yield the needed development.

Also speaking, Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan, described the 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party as “reckless, one that should not be made again.”

“They refused to look at Kolmani, there was Boko Haram during their reign, Tinubu is capable to provide transformational leadership,” Lawan said.

On his part, the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, urged the electorates to vote for him, stressing that it would yield the needed progress.

He called for support for the gubernatorial candidate and current governor of the state, promising to collaborate with him as president of the country.

