I Am Working For Peter Obi – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

He said the time had come for Nigerians to jettison political affiliation and loyalty and choose a God-fearing, capable and competent hand who would rescue the country from its present sorry state.

He said, “we have come to a time where we must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

“We must, in this 2023, fashion a new Nigeria, Nigeria that will give the people equity, fairness, and justice.

“The PDP has failed Nigerians, APC has failed Nigerians, political parties have failed Nigerians, even Labour Party has failed Nigerians. We must therefore look at individuals, those people who can deliver.

“So, this is not about party, I am not in Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi. Peter Obi will make sure that we sleep with our two eyes closed. These unnecessary killings that are going on in our country will stop.

“I have chosen to support him. I appreciate you all for choosing Peter Obi. Of the three presidential candidates, Peter Obi has the character, competence to lead Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Obi who was scheduled to attend the meeting in person but failed due to bad weather that forced him to cancel his flight addressed the gathering virtually.

The presidential candidate thanked Benue people, particularly, Governor Ortom, for supporting his candidature assuring that the effort of Benue people would not be in vain.

While promising that he would do everything humanly possible to visit Benue before the elections, Mr. Obi said he would also ensure that the state did not remain the same when he assumes office after the elections.

