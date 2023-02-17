I Eventually Got My Mum A Car Gift On Valentine’s Day

Previous Thread

This last Valentine’s day 14th February, 2023 was the happiest day of my life.

I felt the kind of joy I have never felt before seeing my Mama so exhilarated that she is reaping the fruits of her Labour.

For all those that wish to do good things for their Parents, I pray that the Lord makes it easy for you 🙏

The Lord is in your neighbourhood.

And for those that have the means but are yet to make moves for their Parents, kindly consider. I am sure you will never regret the decision.