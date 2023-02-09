I Hope Nothing Tampers With 2023 Elections – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is optimistic that nothing would interfere with the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

Obasanjo’s comment is coming amid fear that the general elections might be postponed due to the ongoing crisis occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The former President spoke when he played host to the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his Penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The ADC national leaders were led by their Chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed; the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Ralph Nwosu and a former presidential aspirant of the ADC, Chukwuka Monye.

According to Obasanjo, Nigeria is in an interesting period, urging Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves as being done in developed nations.

The Balogun Owu charged Nigerians to strive towards giving their best to ensure the general elections hold.

Stating that the attention of the global community is now focused on the 2023 polls in Nigeria, he charged Nigerians, as main stakeholders to contribute towards the success of the elections.

“We are in an interesting period in Nigeria. In less than three weeks, we will be going to the polls; well, I hope nothing will intervene against that. In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May.

“I have been in Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week; and they are as concerned about what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.

