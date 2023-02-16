I Just Deposited Old Notes At CBN – LadyTara

So this morning I decided to try and deposit my old notes. I went cbn.gov.ng ,filled the cash deposit form ,went to the cafe to print it out and took it to cbn branch . On getting there I met other Nigerians who were already waiting for the cash swap program to commence . After hours of waiting ,some men came out and told people that had already added 200 naira notes to the form they filled online to remove it from the cash they want to deposit as they(cbn branch) just received a circular not to accept 200 naira notes as it was still legal tender.

Note: The form below will be given to you at cbn,while you must have your online print out and photocopy of a valid means of identification.