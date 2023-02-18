“I Made It Out Of Val Day Still A Virgin & I’m 33 Years Old” – Pretty Lady (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

“I Made It Out Of Valentine’s Day Still A Virgin And i’m 33 Years Old” – South African Lady (Photo)

33-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has congratulated herself for surviving another Valentine’s Day with her virginity intact, IGBERETV reports.

“I made it out of Valentines day still a Virgin and I’m 33 years old, whoever told you everybody is doing it lied to you…. Ok Goodnight” the gospel artist wrote on Thursday night.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02n17ZHVmMVnDyBqEMeLVXHWKrbRBjnwCEtuB3oAR51UQfLEdRC4BxnWRfVGye3Pdsl&id=100007131097363

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy