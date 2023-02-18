“I Made It Out Of Val Day Still A Virgin & I’m 33 Years Old” – Pretty Lady (Pix)

“I Made It Out Of Valentine’s Day Still A Virgin And i’m 33 Years Old” – South African Lady (Photo)

33-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has congratulated herself for surviving another Valentine’s Day with her virginity intact, IGBERETV reports.

“I made it out of Valentines day still a Virgin and I’m 33 years old, whoever told you everybody is doing it lied to you…. Ok Goodnight” the gospel artist wrote on Thursday night.

