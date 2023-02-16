I Will Be President Of A United Nigeria – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said his vision is to become the President of a United Nigeria.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde said he and his colleague’s Governors under the aegis of G5 Integrity Group, will vote equity, justice, fairness and unity on February 25.

Tinubu and Makinde spoke when the former paid a courtesy call on the latter at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi-Ibadan on Thursday.

The visit, according to Tinubu, was to honour Makinde, intimate him of his visions and plans for the country, canvass for votes and solicit the support of Makinde and the State as a whole to realise his presidential ambition.

He was accompanied on the visit by chieftains of the APC, including former Interim National Chairman of the party Chief Bisi Akande; Minister of Youths and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare; Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

Others in his entourage were former Minister of State for Defence Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Former Speaker Dimeji Bankole; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Chief Zachheus Adelabu, Senator Soji Akanbi, Mutiu Aare, Dotun Babayemi among others.

He said: “I am aspiring to be the President of a united Nigeria, one country. For that sake, political divides and things that separate us must be clearly taken off our way.

“That is why my first point of call is to visit the Chief Executive and Chief Security Officer of the State. And that is why I came to give you an insight into why we are in Oyo state.

“Thank you for your good reception. It is not easy to take the opposition entourage into your shade. You have demonstrated the characteristics of a good leader, a persevering individual, hardworking

regardless of political divides and respectful in every aspect of your behaviour that we have seen.

“So, I am grateful that as a Yoruba man from the Southwest, no need to play ethnic politics but you and I are into the same dialects and I should respect your wish and your person.

“I am here to pay simple respect and let you know that I want to be the President of Nigeria.

“It is about time to look at politics from a different prism and remove all antagonistic tendencies from our politics.

“I am grateful for your mode of acceptance which is why I am here on a courtesy call. I wish you well. I am here and I believe that if you look around, you can see the difference between all of us that are in the race.

“I believe I am a more better-qualified candidate to rule and the best of them all. I am here to also solicit your worthy support and endorsement.”

Reacting, the host Governor commended Tinubu for all he has done for the country.

He said he and the other G5 Governors are determined to choose the unity of the country in the place of their individual political aspirations.

He assured Tinubu that come February 25, the people of the state will vote for equity, justice, fairness and unity of this country.

https://thenationonlineng.net/i-will-be-president-of-a-united-nigeria-tinubu/