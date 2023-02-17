If El-rufai Is Not Arrested, Buhari Should Apologise To Nnamdi Kanu – Omokri

Old Naira Notes: ‘If El-Rufai Is Not Arrested, Buhari Should Apologise To Nnamdi Kanu’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, dared President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting on the usage of old Naira notes in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that El-Rufai’s declaration countered President Muhammadu Buhari‘s pronouncement during his nationwide broadcast on Thursday morning.

The Nigerian leader had maintained that the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stands.

Buhari said only the old N200 notes would be acceptable for transactions, while the old N500 and N1000 remain banned, as announced by the apex bank earlier. He had asked Nigerians to take the old denominations to the CBN and designated places.

However, in his statewide address on Thursday night, Governor El-Rufai declared that all the old Naira notes would remain legal tender in Kaduna until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise.

In a post via Instagram, Reno Omokri described El-Rufai’s action against the Central Bank of Nigeria and Buhari’s broadcast as treason.

According to him, a state of emergency should be declared in Kaduna State with the Governor removed or arrested.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain opined that if El-Rufai is not arrested, then Buhari should apologize to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu adding the Kaduna governor had done worst than the latter.

In his word: “What Nasir El-Rufai has done in defying the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive and President Buhari’s national broadcast, by saying that the old Naira notes would still be valid in Kaduna, is treason.

“If a state of emergency is not declared in Kaduna, and the Governor removed, arrested, and tried, then Buhari should apologise to Nnamdi Kanu and release him. Because what El-Rufai has done is a worse case of treason than what Nnamdi Kanu allegedly did.”

