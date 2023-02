Nasir El-rufai is someone I know very closely. He is extremely intelligent, but his intelligence is governed by ego, not conscience, he is highly immoral.

Capable of anything, if you make the mistake of voting tinubu, El-rufai will lead a cabal that will control you.

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1626526523023847424?t=zhor2WyK71auvOh3GmBohA&s=19