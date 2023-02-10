Igbo Billionaires Are Not Giving Peter Obi Financial Support – Adebanjo

https://saharareporters.com/2023/02/09/many-igbo-people-are-billionaires-not-giving-peter-obi-financial-support-afenifere

Many Igbo People Are Billionaires But Not Giving Peter Obi Financial Support –Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Adebanjo adopted Obi as his preferred presidential candidate in 2022 and has maintained that he remains the best candidate.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has berated some people from the South-East region of Nigeria for allegedly not giving financial support to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming election.

According to Adebanjo, apart from being competent, Obi should be elected the next president of Nigeria for the sake of equity and fairness and to ensure a united Nigeria.

While speaking at an event organised for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, in Lagos on Wednesday, Adebanjo lamented that some wealthy people from Southeast Nigeria (Igbo) are not giving Obi the financial support required to drive his presidential ambition.

He said that while many Igbo people are billionaires, they have refused to support Obi’s presidential bid financially.

The Afenifere leader said, “These days, I don’t fancy those who talk about united Nigeria in peace without action to back it up. Many people, even among the Igbo, pay lip service to a united Nigeria because of their selfish interest; Obiozor was not one of them. Obiozor was a distinguished scholar, an ambassador par excellence, an intellectual of international repute, and a qualified and distinguished Nigerian.

“When you want to mention the people who give this country recognition and respect, how can you not mention George? He is one of our prides. He shouldn’t have gone now because we are in the middle of a great battle.

“Unfortunately, the Igbo are not giving Obi financial support. I am challenging you openly; you have not been giving Obi the financial support. Those of us supporting him are poor people.

“I know that you people are billionaires. This is the time to spend your money for a good cause. Obi must not suffer anything financially in this cause when he has you people.

“It is a great shame and that is one of the reasons I am missing Obiozor; a man of courage; a man who will call a spade a spade; very diplomatic, courageous and distinguished in character. I hope there are more of him in Igbo land, who will contribute to this struggle to keep Nigeria a united country in peace.”

