Its all cruise and leg-pulling.

Please ignore my tweet with the Obi poster. I mistakenly drank gin thinking it was water. Even if I had 3 choices, I still won’t vote your candidate. He plays on the divisive lines of ethnicity and religion and most of his supporters are rabid uncouth louts . The insults prove it.

https://twitter.com/Omojuwa/status/1626926977276837888?t=PbZ1eBgPu3HxnrJ2pficrA&s=19