I’ll Fight Insecurity, Invest In Tourism In Imo – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said he will end insecurity in Imo State, nay Nigeria if elected.

Tinubu also promised to invest in tourism, real estate and education in the state, describing Imo as tourism destination of the country.

Speaking at the APC South East grand finale rally in Owerri, Tuesday, the candidate said President Muhammadu Buhari had laid foundation for development in the last eight years, which he said would be consolidated.

Tinubu maintained that he would continue with the developmental programmes of Buhari’s administration.

He submitted that the Peoples Democratic Party refused to move the country forward when they held sway.

“PDP stole Nigeria’s treasure. President Buhari’s eight years is a retooling process. PDP are liars. We will continue with developmental programme of APC. It will not stop. Imo is the destination for tourism. We will add value to real estate in Imo State. Invest in education. Build and reconstruct your roads in Imo. No more ASUU strike. We are not seeking for the booty of office. We will be prudent and manage revenue generation capacity. We will bring peace and capacity. We will work with state to ensure security”, he stated.

Handing over APC flag to Tinubu, President Buhari said the party’s presidential candidate would succeed if elected.

The governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, assured the party of victory in the state in the forthcoming election.

“Imo people are grateful to Mr president. We sought for your support for building of roads and fighting insecurity in Imo State, you approved. It is time to reciprocate that support by voting for APC’ the governor stated.

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi said that the Igbo would vote for APC because of the second Niger bridge constructed by the Buhari’s administration.

Governor Sanwu Olu of Lagos State said Igbo people living in his state are supporting Tinubu.

