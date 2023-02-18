Incessant Attacks: Banks To Be Shut From Monday – ASSBIFI

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has directed all bank workers to stay away from work.

The directive is coming as more bank branches come under attack by hoodlums across the country owing to the current naira scarcity.

The association had on Thursday during a media briefing in Lagos, warned that it might be forced to direct its members to stay away from work if the attacks on banks and their staff were not immediately halted by the government and concerned security authorities.

In a follow-up statement signed by Olusoji Oluwole, ASSBIFI’s national President and dates February 17, the association said it’s National Secretariat has been inundated with reports of threats and attacks on lives and properties of members and bank branches.

The letter with reference ANS/IIR/JA/OP/5018 and addressed to all Unit President and Secretaries was titled, “Stay at home order.”

It reads, “The National Secretariat has been inundated with reports of threats and attacks on lives and properties of members and bank branches, and subsequently has been on the field to monitor and confirm the reports.

“We issued warnings and appeals to Government to provide security measure for the safety of lives and properties of our members within and around the bank premises, but regrettably the attacks have continued without any form of security for the safety of our Members, and the recent being the attack today. Friday 17 February 2023 on one bank branch at Epe. Lagos State.

“We cannot leave the lives and properties of our members exposed to obvious danger.

“Consequently, All members should today immediately stay away from work in any state where bank branches are attacked.This is to continue every day until normalcy is restored.

“Please Note, you will be availed further directives as events develop.”

