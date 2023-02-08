INEC Twitter Handler Caught Liking News Post Against Peter Obi. Sparks Reactions

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Just look at INEC liking a post on Twitter where Peter Obi was called an opportunist.

Just look at INEC handlers.
https://twitter.com/Morris_Monye/status/1623258831542157313?t=TOqlUvp2JzY_8rtMRGvOwg&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy