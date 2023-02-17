“Is The Naira Redesign Policy Defeated?” – Salesboo

You see why APC Governors are right

I can deposit 500K in 5 different bank accounts making 2.5m meaning old notes is still a legal tender …..since the deadline specified is April 10 . Alternatively if you have individual and corporate accounts ….500k in each account

On the other hand if the above scenario is not plausible because of BVN, instead of depositing it, since there are no new naira notes, I will just spend it .Why should I return them since there is no new naira notes and no deadline. Let continue to recirculate them, CBN want to scam us again. To get old or new notes you pay as high as 20%

Redesign Policy is completely defeated

Am I right or wrong?