Iyabo Ojo’s Endorsement Of Peter Obi: Cubana, P’Square, Tunde Ednut, Dokubo React

My choice is @peterobigregory we need a breath of fresh air & i strongly believe in his vision & mission, most especially his management skills,

Nigeria can not be repaired in 4years but we need a positive starting point for a better Nigeria so that our children & the ones yet unborn won’t have to face this hardship we’re facing, we need to start building a system that will work for the betterment of our people & our country.

We need accountability for every wrong or right decision that is made …. Lies will no longer slide

…….

This vote is not about ethnicity & religion for me…..

It’s about ending the struggle & pain of the common man

It’s about not letting the death of all those who lost their lives during the endsars protest go in vain

….. This is deep for me…..

But unfortunately, i can’t campaign because I’m a target .

…. if God willing, i pray that his Excellency Peter Obi wins & i pray he doesn’t disappoint us when he gets in, so help us God 🙏 🙌

.

If he doesn’t win, whoever wins i pray leads Nigeria right, if not, Nigeria will not be able to stand the doom that will await

Please vote your choice, vote peacefully, protect your vote, vote your conscience, vote for a better Nigeria…… God bless Nigeria, God bless us all …

.

#iamobedient

#obedientmovement

https://www.instagram.com/p/Comy4ItIWwQ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Several prominent Nigerians in the entertainment sector have reacted to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Ojo, a mother of two, had in a post accompanied with Obi’s photograph said she would be backing Obi for the poll.

Reacting to the development, Peter of the PSqaure fame said: “I told y’all months ago that almost all the entertainers/celebrities are all OBIdient! Here we come!”

Another prominent Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, wrote: “Thank you for always standing on the side of the truth. Posterity will remember you.”

Socialist and club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, said: “My twin wife.”

Social media activist, Tunde Ednut, stated: “If you were younger than me, I for toast you today ma!”