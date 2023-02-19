Kaduna Man Organizes Kidnap Of His Mother, Gets ₦‎1M As Share From ₦‎30M Ransom (Pix)

Kaduna Man Organizes Kidnap Of His Mother, Gets N1m As Share From N30m Ransom (Photos)

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested members of a notorious six-man kidnap gang including a 30-year-old man, Thomas Yau, who masterminded the abduction of his biological mother, IGBERETV reports.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, who made this known while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Gusau, the state capital, said that Yau, was given N1m after the payment of N30 million as a ransom for the release of his mother and three other victims.

The PPRO gave names of the suspects as Thomas Yau, 30, of Makarfi LGA in Kaduna State, Abdulsamad Mohd, 45, Bello Abdullahi, 35, Abubakar Namadi,30, Suleiman Gabriel, 20, and Christopher Gabriel, 20, all of same address.

The statement read;

“On 12th February 2023, Zamfara Police Command through its Community Policing engagement acted on intelligence information that led to the bursting of kidnapping syndicate and the arrest of 6 serial kidnappers who have been terrorizing different villages in Kaduna, Kano and other neighbouring states such as Zamfara, Sokoto and so on

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the suspects have carried out series of kidnapping where unspecified number of people were abducted and millions of Naira collected as ransom.

“Each suspect further narrated the number of kidnapping he participated as well as the role he played in each kidnapping. Surprisingly, one of the suspects Thomas Ya’u confessed that sometime last year he masterminded the kidnapping of his biological mother and three (3) others. As a result of the kidnapping, they collected the sum of thirty million Naira from the relations as ransom, and in turn he was given one million as his share. Case is under discreet Investigation and will be charged to court for prosecution.”

